When the coronavirus pandemic began, mask shortages pressed hundreds of home seamstresses into service.
Now that local schools are expected to reopen, and more retailers and locales like Punta Gorda, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel are mandating the use of face coverings, demand is resurging.
And masks don’t exactly grow on trees.
Or do they?
In a quiet Port Charlotte neighborhood, on Gentry Avenue, Kathie Napier unwittingly joined a nationwide trend.
People are anonymously hanging bagged, handmade masks on trees, for others to take home free of charge, without embarrassment.
“When I saw the prices of masks in stores,” Napier said, “and they started making masks mandatory, I decided I wanted to do something to help people who might be out of work, struggling to put a meal on the table and unable to afford a mask that costs $10.
“It’s not about political debates or opinions on whether they’re effective. Masks are being mandated, and having one could determine whether you can get into a place. I’m just trying to make things easier for people.”
Napier has found an outlet in sewing ever since spinal surgeries left her unable to work. So she Googled a mask pattern and began stitching free face coverings.
Three weeks ago, she tacked 30 zip-bagged adult masks onto a tree that she and her husband, Doug, called The Masked Tree in a nod to “The Masked Singer” TV series. On a folding table beside the tree sat a box of 25 child-sized bagged masks. By the end of the day, the couple had to replenish them.
“The other day, a husband and wife stopped by, with five children getting ready to go back to school,” Kathie said. “The mom said, ‘I can’t afford $50 for masks for the kids.’ I told her to just take whatever she needed. If they have to wear them at school, she’ll need extra to be able to wash them.”
Kathie also distributes masks through Facebook’s Port Charlotte Sale or Trade Group.
She figures she’s made about 500 so far, in patterns from plain black or white to sports teams and Jack Skellingtons. She’s got a mask for everyone.
After seeing the Napiers’ Masked Tree on Facebook, Caroline Rusher, Fort Myers co-founder of Kava Culture, responded, “Offer support not criticism in the world! Make it easy and fun for people to participate, not condemn and shame them for having a different view.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.