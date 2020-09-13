VENICE — A Port Charlotte woman died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Venice.
The 41-year-old woman's name was not provided in the Florida Highway Patrol press release. Her next of kin have not been notified as of this report.
Investigation of the crash is ongoing. It occurred around 4:45 p.m. Saturday, causing traffic delays.
All four vehicles involved were traveling north on I-75 near mile marker 189 near South Moon Drive when the front of the Port Charlotte woman's SUV collided with the rear of a van driven by a 40-year-old Coral Gables man.
The collision caused a four-car pile up involving another SUV driven by a 49-year-old North Port woman and a 22-year-old Naples man in an SUV.
The Coral Gables man had a 48-year-old female passenger, and the North Port woman had a 15-year-old female passenger.
No one else was injured in the crash.
Upon the collision, the Port Charlotte woman − who was not wearing a seatbelt − was ejected from her SUV after traveling off the road, striking multiple trees and shrubbery.
The Port Charlotte woman was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital via Bay Flight where she was pronounced deceased.
Everyone else involved the crash were wearing seatbelts.
