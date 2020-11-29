NORTH PORT -- A 28-year-old Port Charlotte woman died early Sunday morning after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on River Road just south of Center Road just outside North Port, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.
The other driver, a 27-year-old North Port woman, was seriously injured in the crash.
The North Port woman, driving a Honda Accord, was traveling south on River Road when the Port Charlotte woman, driving a Ford Focus, drifted into the southbound lane while heading north on the roadway.
As a result, the North Port woman's Accord struck the front of the Focus and came to final rest within the south travel lane of River Road.
The Ford Focus came to final rest on the grassy shoulder of the east side of the roadway.
The Port Charlotte woman was pronounced deceased on scene by the Sarasota County EMS.
The FHP Traffic Homicide Unit is still investigating the scene.
