Patricia Gail Alderman

Patricia Gail Alderman

 PROVIDED BY THE CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Port Charlotte woman was arrested after a vehicle crash put someone in the hospital with broken bones, troopers say.

Florida Highway Patrol was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening at the intersection of South McCall Road and Gillot Boulevard in Gulf Cove.

A Charlotte County Fire & EMS employee said he saw Patricia Gail Alderman, 45, unconscious behind the wheel of a Jeep Limited. She was transported to Sarasota Emergency Healthcare Center in North Port.

At the hospital, Alderman had watery, bloodshot eyes, and her breath carried a strong odor of alcohol, the report states.

After a standardized field sobriety test, Alderman refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested by FHP on charges of DUI with serious bodily injury to another and DUI with damage to property or person of another. She was booked into the Charlotte County Jail, where she was being held with no bond.

A 51-year-old involved in the crash sustained multiple broken bones, but he was in stable condition at Lee Memorial Hospital on Sunday night, according to FHP.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments