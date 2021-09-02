A Port Charlotte woman pleaded guilty on Monday to skinny-dipping in another person’s pool in July and resisting arrest when deputies arrived.
Heather Ann Kennedy, 42, entered a plea of guilty to one count each of trespassing and resisting an officer without violence.
Judge John L. Burns subsequently sentenced Kennedy to time served at the Charlotte County jail and ordered her to pay a total of $320 in fines and fees.
Kennedy was originally arrested on July 19 at a home on Cambridge Drive N.W. The person residing at the property called 911 after coming home in the afternoon and noticing clothing dropped nearby and someone swimming in his pool.
At the time of her arrest, Kennedy was described as acting hostile towards law enforcement and refused repeated requests by deputies to exit the pool.
“Once dressed, deputies attempted to detain the suspect who proceeded to resist, pulling away and alerting them she would not be going anywhere,” according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office blog.
Kennedy did not identify herself at the time of her arrest; she had been arrested by CCSO for previous incidents, however, which led to her identification through previous jail booking photos.
After her initial arrest related to the pool trespass, Kennedy was arrested in a separate incident in connection to a truck break-in. She was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introducing contraband into a correctional facility. She has not offered a guilty plea on these counts. Her next court appearance regarding these charges is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.