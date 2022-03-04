Thea Psathas

PUNTA GORDA — A Port Charlotte woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking Friday.

Thea Psathas, 47, made an open plea in court for two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, leading to her sentencing.

A news release from State Attorney Amira Fox’s office noted the plea was not the result of an agreement between prosecutors and the defendant.

Psathas was arrested in October 2018 as part of a sting operation by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Psathas sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant and an undercover officer. The transactions were recorded on video.

Psathas was later arrested during an attempted theft in Lee County; she was sentenced in that case in 2019.

In addition to her prison sentence, Psathas was also sentenced to 20 years of probation and $200,000 in fines.

Assistant State Attorney Scott Patterson and Assistant State Attorney Nolan Deming prosecuted the case.

