Achara McFarland walked out of a local Circle K with a million dollar scratch-off ticket.
The Port Charlotte local claimed her $1 million dollar prize from the Monopoly Bonus Spectacular Scratch-Off Game. She struck gold after purchasing the ticket at the Circle K, located at 1783 Tamiami Trail.
The one-time, lump-sum payment came to her as $815,000.
