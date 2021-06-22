Port Charlotte WWII veteran celebrates 101st birthday

PORT CHARLOTTE — World War II veteran Hugo Riva, of Port Charlotte, celebrated his 101st birthday June 15 at the Mary Lu Mobile Home Park in Port Charlotte.
"I have seen many changes through my lifetime and experienced both highs and lows," Riva told a crowd of about 50 at the community's clubhouse. "I know how fortunate I am to be here today and to be here with you all on my 101st birthday."
American Legion Post 110 of Port Charlotte put together the event bringing in area veterans, members of the community and county representatives to honor Riva.
During WWII, Riva flew out of England as a top turret gunner and engineer aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber dubbed “Combined Operation.”
He and his 10-man crew flew the last 10 combat missions of the war over Germany and France from March 17, 1945, to April 17, 1945.
"We had a lot of missions that were bad but when they were over ... we always had a bottle of brandy on the table," Riva told The Daily Sun. "I think it’s wonderful to have the community together here (today for my birthday)."
Riva was presented with a "Certificate of Congratulations" from Charlotte County and signed by County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who was not able to attend the ceremony.
He was also presented with a "Centennial Coin" printed to commemorate Charlotte County's 100th anniversary of becoming a county.
"We thank you for your years of service to this great country serving with the United States Air Force," wrote Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell in a letter read by Deputy Louis Henyecz.
"Your dedication and sacrifice to ensure our freedom is a debt we can never repay. As a true centurion, you are celebrating another year, another year to share your stories, your wisdom, your experience. I hope those around you know they are privileged in gaining these valuable resources."
Henyecz told The Daily Sun Riva is a pillar of what makes Charlotte County great.
"We are fortunate to spend this afternoon with him," Henyecz said. "I only hope to attain that level of wisdom some day ... the changes he’s seen in his lifetime; it’s truly unbelievable."
Mary Lu community member Shirley Burke said Riva is one they all rally around in the mobile home park.
"We all feel privileged to be here today with our representatives from our community here to honor Hugo," Burke said. "He’s a wonderful man and he’s very proud of his military service and he really likes to share it. He’s just a wonderful person."
Riva's daughter Donna Riva said her father was overwhelmed by the celebration.
"He didn’t expect all of this at all," Donna said. "It’s everything he could have wanted to have everyone in this community here together."
Donna's mother Lucille, who passed away five years ago, was also a veteran.
"She was Navy and he was Air Force," Donna said. "I always felt proud of both my parents being veterans. There are not too many people that can say they both had veterans as parents; it’s a great honor."
Donna said Hugo continues to maintain his independence despite his age.
"There aren’t too many WWII veterans living that can function too well," she said. "He’s independent and doing quite well.
"This (birthday) will be something he will treasure for the rest of his life."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.