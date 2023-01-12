Karen Dowling

Karen Dowling of Port Charlotte picks up her giant $1M Florida lottery winnings this week.

 PROVIDED BY FLORIDA LOTTERY

TALLAHASSEE  — Karen Dowling, of Port Charlotte, claimed a $1 million prize from a winning scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

The 62-year-old bought a ticket for the 500X The Cash game at  Publix, 24051 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. 


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments