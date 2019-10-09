A portion of Interstate 4 was renamed Wednesday in remembrance of a fallen Florida Highway Patrol trooper previously stationed in Punta Gorda, who died in a plane crash when his FHP aircraft was struck by a military plane.
Trooper John C. Hagerty began his career with FHP on Oct. 15, 1956, and his duty stations included Frostproof, Punta Gorda, Stuart and Orlando.
"Paying tribute to Trooper Hagerty by renaming a portion of Interstate 4 in his honor is a great tribute," said Col. Gene Spaulding, director of the Florida Highway Patrol, in a press release. "Trooper Hagerty was dedicated to serving the residents and visitors of this state as a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, and the ultimate sacrifice he paid is well deserving of this recognition."
On March 18, 1970, Hagerty, then 44, was piloting the FHP traffic aircraft over Interstate 4 at approximately 1,000 feet, monitoring traffic near Lakeland, when two Navy A7B Corsair bombers entered the airspace near him.
One jet collided with Hagerty's plane, slicing it in two. The wreckage of Hagerty's plane landed on the interstate about four miles north of Lakeland. He suffered fatal injuries.
The renaming ceremony was held at the Lakeland Florida Highway Patrol station Wednesday.
