U.S. 41 death investigation

Authorities gather on U.S. 41's Peace River bridge early Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, during a death investigation. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHARLOTTE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County authorities are releasing few details but have shut down one lane on U.S. 41 southbound over the Peace River bridge early Tuesday.

It is a part of a "Major Crimes death investigation," Charlotte County Sheriff's Office announced. 

