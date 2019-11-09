Sushila Cherian is one of 15 volunteers Saturday helping to paint the home of two-time Purple Heart recipient Abe Coleman, 88.
Coleman's was one of seven homes in Punta Gorda that was revamped Saturday for the sixth annual "Paint Your Heart Out Punta Gorda" event. The event was hosted by Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity and TEAM Punta Gorda. Volunteers from Charlotte High School, Peace River Construction of Southwest Florida, the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club and the Rotary Club of Punta Gorda also came to help.
"It's our community, we help each other," Cherian said. "I've invested my soul into this community."
Coleman has lived in his Myrtle Street home since 1972, with it sporting a pale pink hue before being repainted to a delightful beige.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.