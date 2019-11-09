Sushila Cherian is one of 15 volunteers Saturday helping to paint the home of two-time Purple Heart recipient Abe Coleman, 88.

Coleman's was one of seven homes in Punta Gorda that was revamped Saturday for the sixth annual "Paint Your Heart Out Punta Gorda" event. The event was hosted by Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity and TEAM Punta Gorda. Volunteers from Charlotte High School, Peace River Construction of Southwest Florida, the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club and the Rotary Club of Punta Gorda also came to help.

"It's our community, we help each other," Cherian said. "I've invested my soul into this community."

Coleman has lived in his Myrtle Street home since 1972, with it sporting a pale pink hue before being repainted to a delightful beige.