The positivity rate has doubled for coronavirus cases in Charlotte County in a matter of days, and commissioners won't be broadcasting a pandemic update until next week.
For the first time since April 7, the board will not hold a weekly meeting, but will go back to its typical schedule of every other week.
Several commissioners at the Tuesday meeting last week said they felt the board had a better handle now on the pandemic locally, and could get the information it needed from one-on-one staff sessions.
To make up for the lack of an update on the pandemic's effects locally, Public Information Officer Brian Gleason said last week that the county will arrange some kind of online presentation through social media, for people that have gotten used to a weekly update. As of Monday, however, there was no report of a new public presentation on the local epidemic.
"The county will definitely be filling that void by getting information about the COVID-19 status out to the public on a regular basis," Gleason said Friday.
That weekly update has included department heads from health, emergency management, budget, legislative liaison, human services, tourism and parks.
One local government watcher told the Sun he was alarmed to hear that the board would be eliminating the weekly public update, just as the pandemic is moving into the panic zone.
To John Grossenbacher of Punta Gorda, sharply increasing rate means there should be more updates.
"A public meeting discussion of the local COVID situation allows for those type questions to be asked in public, not behind closed doors, and a public meeting also allows for public comment," Grossenbacher told the Sun.
Also, he said, "Discontinuing weekly updates would seem to imply this pandemic is no longer a crisis and that the board is now much less concerned ... The pandemic is not static. Too much can change in a short time, and now is not the time to take a public eye off the ball."
Since Grossenbach spoke those words, new cases have gone from an average of 8.5 a day to 31.5 a day. The number of tests also increased, but that only partially explains the increase. The portion of new cases that were positive was a four-day average of 4.2% between June 21-24. From June 25-28 (the latest figures), the four-day average positivity rate jumped to 8.2%, according to the state dashboard.
Median age continues to drop from 51 between June 21-24 to 41 from June 25-28.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital spokeswoman Alexandria Benjamin said the hospital is seeing more coronavirus patients now.
Asked about the hospital's capacity, she said, "We are carefully monitoring the situation to ensure we continue to be prepared to care for our communities."
Charlotte County's death rate at 10% has been much higher than the state average of 2% due to the county's dramatically higher age residents. With the rise in cases here, however, deaths have not climbed so far. The last reported death on June 12 -- a 73-year-old man.
Gleason said the county is not facing the same drama as other parts of the state.
"It's still concerning. It's not all hell breaking loose like in Miami," he said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the county will continue to share its information with the public.
"I think we make major efforts to be as transparent as we can."
In March, the commission started holding emergency meetings on the pandemic. Each week, the board has reauthorized the state of emergency, which only lasts seven days by law.
The state of emergency can be reauthorized weekly by the county's executive staff — County Administrator Hector Flores. Commissioners started meeting every week, however, to stay on top of things.
Commission Chair Bill Truex explained the decision of the board Tuesday.
"We chose to meet (weekly), because we felt like we needed to have these meetings so we knew what was going on every week," Truex said. "Now with things stabilizing, we think we're balanced out."
Commissioner Chris Constance said he is getting the information he needs in his one-on-one meetings with staff.
