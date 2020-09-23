A month-long investigation revealed that an Englewood man allegedly committed obscene sexual crimes involving multiple children.
James John Palmucci was arrested by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies on 83 charges Monday evening — and more charges could be forthcoming.
A tip was received by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Aug. 20, and less than a week later detectives obtained a search warrant, which was used to seize five electronic devices from the suspect. Detectives found 98 images of children.
The 45-year-old man’s child victims told police that Palmucci talked with them over SnapChat and showed them videos of his penis, an arrest report shows.
Search warrants executed in September allowed detectives to obtain biological fluids, clothing and other items from Palmucci’s home. Items found matched the items shown in the pornographic videos.
Of the 98 images, parents of the child victims were able to identify 24 images found on the suspect’s devices to be their children, deputies say.
The alleged victims were boys and girls ranging from 10 to 14 years old.
Based on the large number of images and videos found on Palmucci’s devices, detectives believe there may be more victims. Additional charges will be forthcoming.
“We are hoping any other victims would come forward,” said CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
