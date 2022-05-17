Flashing lights

PORT CHARLOTTE -- Local law enforcement is investigating a death at Live Oak Park as a possible suicide.

The alert app for Charlotte County Sheriff's Office informed users Tuesday morning that there was an increase in law enforcement presence at Live Oak Park, located on Bayshore Road.

The increased presence was due to a "nonsuspicious death investigation," which persisted throughout the day.

When contacted by The Daily Sun later in the day, CCSO officials said that the death appeared to be a suicide. No other information was provided at the time.

"The investigation is fluid and ongoing," read the app alert.

The alert announcement also said that there was no current danger to the public related to the death.

