UPDATE 10 a.m.: The Gasparilla Marina experienced roof damage in the storm. Charlotte County officials said a roof was damaged at a home on Widness Lane in the Gulf Cove area.
PLACIDA — A possible tornado or extremely high winds severely damaged at least 38 mobile homes at Gasparilla Mobile Estates near Englewood on Sunday morning, according to early reports.
The storm blew through at about 7:30 a.m., tearing off roofs, mangling carports and hurling debris around the small park at 2001 Gasparilla Drive, not far from the north entrance to the Boca Grande Causeway.
Nobody was injured, although one person was trapped in a damaged home and was rescued by firefighters, said Assistant Chief John Stubbs with the Englewood Area Fire Control District.
Residents and emergency workers congregated at the Gasparilla Mobile Estates community center as the rains continued. Deputies blocked the entrance to the park.
Charlotte County has opened the Ann and Chuck Dever Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood, to shelter residents displaced by storm damage, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason, who said damage from the fast-moving line of thunderstorms was mainly confined to West County.
Gleason said the National Weather Service has not confirmed that the park was hit by a tornado.
The line of storms moved through the area starting at about 7:20 a.m. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for several counties on Florida's West Coast, including Charlotte and Sarasota.
Public Works crews are out now surveying storm damage and road impacts.
