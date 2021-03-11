It's been a year since the World Health Organization classified the COVID-19 virus as a pandemic and life changed for nearly everyone on the planet.
In weeks, just about every human endeavor became off-limits, from enjoying an evening at a restaurant or bar, to watching your favorite professional sports team to visiting mom on Mother's Day. Cruises, weddings, graduations and Broadway musicals all were put on hold. We streamed television series, we baked, we worried about making rent and car payments.
Little by little, things came back, even a little quicker here in Florida. Remember when beaches were closed for several weeks last spring? Or how they tentatively opened in June — some with no parking?
But enough about the past. The Daily Sun asked many of our local leaders to take a look at the future and tell us what they see ahead, remembering the pandemic is not yet over.
"My hope for the coming months is that we will count our last covid-related death," said Charlotte County Commissioner Joe Tiseo. "That everyone who wants a vaccination will get it, that consumer confidence is restored, our vibrant economy commences once again and our citizens can feel safe to exercise all the freedoms they have come to enjoy."
Tiseo said changing information and guidance from above caused local governments to become more flexible. He recalled the mixed public response when commissioners made decisions about reopening beaches and parks, and for the stress it put on everyone, decision-makers included.
"There will come a time to assess those policies to see if they were correct or not," Tiseo said.
Commissioner Chris Constance, who is also a medical doctor, perceives things as moving in the right direction. People are getting vaccinated, and those who are still at-risk are wearing masks and continuing to be careful about where they go.
There was no run on hospitals following Super Bowl Sunday, he said.
"I'm a glass-half-full person," he said. "People are getting on with their lives."
Planned developments like Allegiant's Sunseeker resort project on the shore of Charlotte Harbor should come back to life, he said, since the airline has seen cash coming in.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch is looking forward to the completion of the William R. Gaines Memorial Park in Port Charlotte. "We're making incredible progress on that," referring to the amenities like trails, and a kayak launch for disabled.
"This park will have national significance as it honors 241 killed in 1983," during the terrorist bombing of Marine barracks in Beirut.
Some things may stick
North Port, like other cities and counties, intensified programs and projects already in the works, city spokesperson Josh Taylor said — virtual services in billing and planning, for instance. They may retain their popularity among those who have gotten used to them.
And North Port in the future may also have some staff working remotely, as city hall was closed at times during the pandemic.
“It has been like a hurricane,” Taylor said, “a year-long hurricane.”
Adaptions that merchants and business managers made are likely to stay around, said Bill Gunnin, executive director for the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce. Virtual meetings, for instance, will become standard, he said. And social-distancing will remain in force beyond vaccines.
“People have to adjust,” Gunnin said.
But while those technologies may allow more ways for people to access their local governments, they're not the be-all and end-all of communicating.
"We never stop the need for face-to-face (interactions)," said Sarasota County Commission Ron Cutsinger.
Some changes that businesses have had to make could very well be permanent improvements.
Restaurant owners, for instance, had to adjust to indoor seating limits by adding or expanding their outdoor dining. For some, that has worked out well, suggested Doug Izzo, the new executive director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
Even though there are no longer restrictions on dining in Florida, those new seating arrangements may remain in place, if customers like them.
Events to come
Meanwhile, community events are happening again, like this weekend's Chamber of Commerce Expo near North Port City Hall, and the return of the 39th annual Spring Fine Arts Festival March 27-28 on Englewood's West Dearborn Street — both encouraging social distancing and masks for participants.
The festival is the first large event for Englewood in a year.
To date, other traditional events remain in "limbo," said Debbie Marks, manager of the Sarasota County Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency. But that could change.
COVID or not, the long awaited streetscaping and renovation to West Dearborn will begin, in late May or early June, Marks said.
Lessons learned
Many point to the strong sense of community that's come along as people deal with a shared hardship and work together to find solutions.
"We've discovered how amazing people are, how incredibly talented people are, how valuable personal relationships are," said Commissioner Cutsinger. He also saluted volunteers during this year-long crisis and cited how individuals at the county's health department have been working seven days a week because the need was there.
Doug Izzo agreed.
"I think we learned we can rely on our community," Izzo said. "When things get tough, we band together."
As a self-professed "germophobe," Izzo quipped, if anything, the pandemic has taught us the importance of hand-washing and safe distancing.
