PORT CHARLOTTE — Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico and likely headed toward the Panhandle over the weekend.
Rain in the region is expected as the storm passes through.
Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Brian Lamarre said showers and thunderstorms will begin passing through Friday night into Saturday.
"Right now the main time frame for rain fall, and storms in our area are tonight (Friday) and first half of tomorrow (Saturday)," Lamarre said.
He said rain is expected to slow as we head into Saturday afternoon.
According to WINK News meteorologists, once all is said and done, regional rainfall totals could range between 0.5″ – 1.5″ inches.
Wind gusts should be around 15 – 25 mph, particularly on Saturday. Gusts could peak around 35 mph, according to WINK.
An update from Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller was posted Thursday to Facebook.
"The current track indicates a low probability of anything significant locally. Charlotte County has less than a 10% chance of tropical storm-force winds. Heavy rainfall is the most likely impact here," the post read.
A large portion of Charlotte County has a low possibility of severe weather, isolated tornadoes or severe thunderstorms, but most of the impact is expected along the Interstate 4 corridor and north, according to Charlotte County.
Some local events were cancelled or rescheduled due to the weather forecast, including Saturday's Food Truck Feastival in Punta Gorda, which was rescheduled to Sunday.
In DeSoto County, "there is potential for the Peace River and Horse Creek to rise," DeSoto County Emergency Management officials announced Friday on Facebook.
Despite the projected path being north of us, "we still need to be watchful as strong thunderstorms, gusty winds, and heavy rain are associated with this storm," the post read.
The strongest winds should be felt north of our area, affecting the Tampa Bay area, Lamarre said.
Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with the chance of rain dropping to 30% to 40% and there will be less cloud cover.
Temperatures shouldn't dip much. This time of year, a high of 85 degrees and a low of 67 degrees is the norm, Lamarre said.
In Charlotte County, a high of 85 degrees and low of 73 degrees is expected Saturday. Sunday's warmer high of 88 is forecast and a low of 72, according to the National Weather Service.
In DeSoto County, 85 degrees is the anticipated high with a low of 72 Saturday. Sunday should see a high of 88 degrees and a low of 71.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.