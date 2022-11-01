Ticket pick up.jpg

Paul Poth picks up a Powerball ticket at a Venice gas station, after hearing the prize has risen to $1.2 billion.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

The fourth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history could soar to the largest ever if no one wins the top prize in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.

The jackpot climbed to $1.2 billion this week after no one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot. That makes 38 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner since the last person won the big prize on Aug. 3.


Sun staff writer Frank DiFiore contributed to this story.

