Prairie Creek Preserve, 1900 Duncan Road, in Punta Gorda, and the access road to the preserve were closed Friday due to heavy rains.
"A portion of the road has washed out and is currently underwater," states a Charlotte County press release. "Repairs will be made after the water has subsided."
More rain is expected across the region. A flood watch remains in effect until 10 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
For information, contact Jason Thompson at 941-833-3816 or Jason.Thompson@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
