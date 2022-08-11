A map showing the location of a new subdivision planned for Washington Loop Road in the Prairie Creek area of east Charlotte County. The development plans for 17 single-family lots and a 40-acre stormwater management lake.
Prairie Creek residents wait to address the Charlotte County Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday regarding a new subdivision planned for Washington Loop Road.
SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
A map showing the location of a new subdivision planned for Washington Loop Road in the Prairie Creek area of east Charlotte County. The development plans for 17 single-family lots and a 40-acre stormwater management lake.
MAP PROVIDED
A conceptual site plan for a new subdivision in the Prairie Creek area of east Charlotte County. The project plans 17 single-family lots and a 40-acre stormwater management lake.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Prairie Creek residents are worried a new subdivision planned for Washington Loop Road could become a fill-dirt mine in the future.
Christina and George Davis submitted a special exception request to Charlotte County’s Board of Zoning Appeals to allow a 17-lot cluster housing development on around 175 acres of vacant land in the agriculture zoning district.
The plan also includes a 40-acre stormwater management lake that would require excavation on the property.
“We don’t need any more mining in our area. We have plenty of them,” resident William Garnier said at Wednesday’s board meeting. “We had a project like this on Washington Loop on the southern side eight or nine years ago (and) it’s still being mined today ... This (new project) sounds like a good excuse to have a mine and dig the dirt and take it to other places, even other than Charlotte County.”
The property is on the northeast side of Washington Loop Road, to the south of Water Oak Court and north of Prairie Creek Boulevard. The Prairie Creek area is in east Charlotte County.
The cluster housing designation allows the developer to have smaller lot sizes than normally allowed in the zoning district.
Currently, the district allows one housing unit per 10 acres. The special exception request ask for one housing unit per lot with lots averaging around six acres instead of 10 acres.
The board did approve the special exception in a 4-1 vote.
That approval included a condition requiring the developers to finish the stormwater lake project within three years of initial excavation to prevent the potential a future fill-dirt mine.
Attorney Geri Waksler, representing the Davis family, said the fill dirt would be used on the subdivision property.
“The intent of the lake is to provide fill dirt to fill the site necessary to get the contouring to run into the stormwater pond so you don’t have runoff running unregulated from the site,” she said.
She said the fill would also be used as foundation for private roads within the subdivision.
Waksler said excess dirt would be removed from the site.
“The Shell Creek bridge actually borders our property on Washington Loop Road,” Prairie Creek resident John Lipsie said. “My concern is that the bridge, with the shape it’s in, may not be able to handle the weight from the dump trucks, which we don’t know how many will be coming through with dirt as it’s undetermined at this time.”
Lipsie said it could put residents in the area that ride horses at risk.
“A lot of horses in our community will not be under control and an increase of traffic, with dump trucks, specifically, which are heavy and noisy, (we) do have concerns for public safety that somebody is going to get hurt,” he said.
Some were also concerned about how the lake would affect their wells. Residents must use wells and septic tanks since sewer lines are not available for connection in the area.
“Digging a lake of that size could impact our water on surrounding houses,” Greg Clouden said. “All these houses are on wells. They would be building 17 additional wells that would be draining water from that (well) system into that lake.”
Waksler said the development still has to go through the county’s site planning review process, the planning and zoning board, and county commissioners before any development can begin.
“All we’re asking for today is the cluster use,” she said. “The special exception approval will allow the Davises to submit a plat and site plan that shows less than 10-acre lots ... The approval does not approve the site plan, nor does it authorize any development.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.