Gun sales are soaring in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, and sellers say it's because of the upcoming election.
The recent surge is largely attributed to the number of first-time gun buyers, which has skyrocketed nationally this year, they say.
Joel Sheran, owner of Total Impact Guns and Grange in Nokomis, said that 80% of his business right now is from new shooters.
“It’s people who’ve never touched guns before,” he said. “They fear they need a gun because something’s going to happen next week.”
The two most common reasons he hears for new shooters who decide to buy a gun: “Before they take them away,” and “before the rioting starts.”
“Our industry goes through booms every election year,” Sheran said. “This year, considerably so because of this controversial election.”
Business started to increase in March, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Class bookings at Total Impact have quadrupled, Sheran said. They’ve been booked since March and through December.
“If someone walks up and says ‘I've never had a firearm in my life, I wanna buy one,’ we immediately refer to one of our four instructors that are in the building and have them take a class before I feel comfortable selling them any gun,” Sheran said.
Gun safety and concealed weapons classes are taught by his instructors, who are all retired military and retired law enforcement.
The biggest issue is the ammunition shortage.
Ammo Incorporated, an ammunition manufacturer based in Scottsdale, Arizona, said its backlogged orders amounted to $80.1 million in purchases as of Aug. 31, setting another record after months of increasing numbers.
“Our record backlog has continued to grow, with booked orders coming in across all channels, including commercial, export, military, and law enforcement,” said Ammo Incorporated CEO Fred Wagenhals in a statement. “In fact, NICS data shows federal background checks for purchasing firearms have increased 72% year-over-year and we don’t anticipate consumer demand for firearms or ammunition slowing anytime soon.”
The National Shooting Sports Foundation tracks background checks associated with firearm sales based on the FBI’s National Instant Background Check System (NICS). National Shooting Sports Foundation-adjusted NICS checks in January to July of this year were reported as a record 12.1 million, a 72% increase.
About 5 million of the recorded 12.1 million background checks were reportedly for first-time gun owners.
“I always refer it back to the toilet paper,” Sheran said. “When COVID-19 started, there was a shortage of toilet paper, and what did everybody do? They went out and bought every bit of toilet paper. It’s the same thing now.”
Ammunition that Sheran used to order in pallets is now only available in cases, or sometimes boxes.
In Port Charlotte, at J & J One Stop Gun Shop, manager Todd Coward reiterated the dramatic increase in business.
“A lot of our business is new customers,” Coward said. “It started with the beginning of the COVID with the toilet paper and all that, but it really broke loose with the rioting.”
The people who are buying guns are interested in learning how to use them, Coward said, so class attendance is up.
“Most people just feel that it's the time that they need to protect themselves, their family, their possessions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.