SARASOTA — A Sarasota judge sentenced a former Sarasota County deputy to 22 months in prison and designated the man a sexual predator for life, according to documents from the State Attorney’s office.

Scott Kelly will also have to serve 38 months of sex offender probation following his conviction of transmitting material harmful to minors, the State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced Friday.


   
