Another year gone, a new one coming. Every 12 months we have an opportunity to put away the past and consider the potential in a brand new year.
Whether you make resolutions or not, the prospects of a new 12 months, reliving birthdays, holidays and perhaps even celebrating the arrival of a new birth in the family has to be exciting.
Sun reporters and editors fanned out last week to ask people — some you know and some you may not know — what their hopes or predictions were for 2019. Here are their responses:
John Greer, Punta Gorda
“I think we’re going to have a great economy next year, a lot of jobs. The area here is growing, new buildings, new homes. I think it’s going to be a great year.”
Stephen Olivierre
“That humankind would love one another a lot more than they do now.”
Carolyn Kellar, Punta Gorda
“There’s going to continue to be darkness with political upheavals, with environmental disasters, with repression of peoples, but we look for that glimmer of hope that always seems to shine in the human spirit.”
Travis Mortimer, Charlotte County Capital Improvements director
“This year is going to be a year of changes in county government. We’re going to be adding a huge asset management system that’s going to overturn the way we do business. It should save a lot of money...I predict that this year is going to be very challenging as we try to change, but in the end, everybody is going to see exactly what they contributed.”
Vern Maines, Port Charlotte
“I am hoping for less chaos in the world. Everything going on with Trump and the government, there is so much unrest.”
John Pyle, Charlotte County
“In 2019 I hope people realize that most people are in-between, and they look at the other side (of things). Everybody has worth.”
Rhonda Pyle, Charlotte County
“I hope people become more calm and content — contentment is key.”
Brandi Towne, Port Charlotte
“I believe there’s more good than bad in the world. I hope the media and government focuses more on that. Because, we see it everyday [at Mercer’s].”
Kim Amontree, Charlotte County School Board member
“Now’s an exciting time, we can dream a little. (The schools are) going to continue to focus on safety and student achievement; you will see student achievement improve, and rankings improve.”
Judi Iacovello, North Port
“People are going to finally realize that North Port exists.”
Scott Titus, North Port fire chief
“We’re looking forward to our growth and beginning to service the West Villages area, that’s going to happen in the spring time with the Braves coming to town, so we’re excited to be up there servicing that part of our community and going to our first baseball game.”
Pete Emrich, North Port city commissioner
“We’re looking forward to having the Braves open up, the pool’s going to be up and running, we’ve got lots of activities coming, so hopefully we get people to join in and we can build on next year for the following year.”
Bill Prummell, Charlotte County sheriff
“I predict I’ll have a little less hair!”
Charlie Hicks, president of the Lemon Bay Historical Society
“I’d like to see people continue to support the historical society after the Green Street Church was moved to the historic cemetery.”
Danielle Tallon, Lemon Bay High School senior
“I predict I will do well in State College of Florida after I graduate.”
Todd Zimmerman, manager of Englewood Animal Rescue shelter
“I predict we will rescue more animals. We will do it by pulling them from other shelters in need.”
Cris Walton, youth librarian Elsie Quirk Library
“I am hopeful to improve my fitness routine. I will do it by finding time and joining a gym in 2019.”
Marila Sciarello, Englewood
“I’m hopeful that I will look at life in a more positive way. I will calm down and not have knee-jerk reactions to things in the new year.”
Todd Garrison, North Port police chief
“I’d like to see an increase in the amount of police officers to staff available zones, staff and implement the homeless hot team, increase the community policing unit and staff and implement the intelligence unit to help facilitate the intelligence led policing philosophy.”
Jamie Foster, Punta Gorda
“In 2019, I would like to see Punta Gorda keep its small town feel. I’d like to see them keep with the city’s traditions and small things like little parades and community events. With all the talk of new buildings and growth, it looks like the city is trying to make a departure from that. Growth is good but not over growth.”
Gary Wein, Punta Gorda City Council
“I want to see a master plan that can get traction in 2019. It’s going to give us a good overall view of what the potential is in Punta Gorda that we would like to see and as we go through the years. Thirty years from now, we’re still going to have this wonderful little community that will be technically updated (in a way) that won’t be too negatively impacted by things that we can’t control and positively impacted by all the things that we can control.”
Brian Gleason, communications manager for Charlotte County
“In 2019, I have high hopes Charlotte County can continue to build on the progress we’ve made in key areas, such as economic development, water quality and community redevelopment.”
Erik Hoffer, Punta Gorda
“As a (German Shepherd) Rescue we hope to see a lot less dogs turned in and more kept in their forever homes. As a foundation we hope that 2019 will bring us closer to our community and to help those in need. Because both my wife and I had a horrendous health year in 2018, we both hope that 2019 will see us healthy and able to help more people and dogs causes.”
Sam Terpening, Punta Gorda
“If I had one New Years wish in 2019, I would ask for the ethical and transparent reporting in the use of herbicides and its cost to our citizens of Charlotte County. I would like to see a cost comparative analysis using organic and environmentally sustainable methods in our aquatic weed control reducing the negative nutrient loads in our watersheds thus preserving our aquatic biodiversity for generations to come.”
Kim Corby, Port Charlotte
“My hopes are to certify 10-20 additional Therapy Dog teams in order to meet the needs of children in Charlotte County that need additional guidance and support for their reading skills. Reading to a therapy dog is safe for their child, builds confidence and encourages learning.”
Dr. Joseph Pepe, interim health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County
“I hope that in 2019 we can continue to work together to provide the best services possible to keep our community safe and healthy.”
