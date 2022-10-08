Tropical Weather

This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26, 2022, shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (NASA via AP)

 NASA

PORT CHARLOTTE — A preliminary report states several Charlotte County buildings may be a total loss after damage sustained from Hurricane Ian.

Travis Perdue, project manager for Charlotte County Facilities, spoke with the county commissioners at its re-scheduled meeting Tuesday to update them on the state of county buildings post-hurricane.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments