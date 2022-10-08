This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26, 2022, shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. (NASA via AP)
PORT CHARLOTTE — A preliminary report states several Charlotte County buildings may be a total loss after damage sustained from Hurricane Ian.
Travis Perdue, project manager for Charlotte County Facilities, spoke with the county commissioners at its re-scheduled meeting Tuesday to update them on the state of county buildings post-hurricane.
Perdue said that they were still waiting on evaluation by the county's insurance agency for a final determination; however, his team said that they identified "four or five" county buildings that they considered extremely likely to be a total loss.
"It's not as bad as I expected," Perdue told the commissioners. "But again, we have to let the insurance do their work."
Among those were Fire Station 3 on El Jobean Road and Fire Station 4 on Marathon Boulevard, as well as an annex building on Airport Road that contains a Supervisor of Elections office and a Charlotte County utilities building.
Perdue also added that the Mid-County Library in Port Charlotte "could be" a total loss.
County Commissioner Christopher Constance asked Perdue about the state of the county Event Center in Punta Gorda.
Perdue replied that, so far, there appeared to be minimal damage, and that the seawall near the Event Center remained intact.
The Charlotte County Justice Center was noted by Perdue, as its air conditioning equipment was heavily damaged in the hurricane. The building is currently being serviced by a mobile AC unit from Georgia.
"Those tanks are not designed to survive what we just went through, for the most part," Perdue said, referring to the Justice Center's previous AC equipment.
County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked about the safety of the B building for the County Commission campus.
Perdue replied that there was no major water saturation on the roof of the building; county workers have been removing what saturation there is on the roof as a precaution.
Deutsch noted that there had been water leaking into the elevator pits at the building and if there were any methods to secure them.
Perdue said that they planned to check both the elevators with reported water sightings to make sure they were safe.
Due to the risk to Mid-County Library, and its previous designation as an early voting location, commissioners also raised the issue of providing an alternative place for early voting and Election Day location.
Perdue replied that there was space in the B building that could serve that purpose, and that he had already communicated with County Administration about that issue.
Toward the end of the meeting, county commissioners expressed their praise for county workers who remained in the area and worked around the clock to help the relief effort.
“They take pride in who they work for and who they work with," said County Commission Chair Bill Truex.
County Commissioner Joe Tiseo paused several times during his comments, nearly moved to tears when remembering county staff who helped others while they were separated from their families.
“They didn’t evacuate," said Tiseo. "They stayed here voluntarily to help.”
“Some of this is gonna take years, but we’re going to do it and we’re going to do it together,” Deutsch said.
