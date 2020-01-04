PUNTA GORDA — Preparing for a flight can be freaky, but thankfully there are some canine heroes there to help.
Meet Tess, Elvis, Fansee, Isabella, London, Jill, Indie, Chick and Max, the nine dogs apart of Punta Gorda Airport's K-9 Comfort Crew.
The K-9 Comfort Crew will be at the airport Sunday, and the next four Sundays after that.
"They're wonderful," said mom Alicia Thorson preparing to go back home to Iowa with her two sons. "They can calm them and just bring joy."
"You literally look at them and they make you smile and calm your nerves," said Brooklynn Smiley, who was giving Jill the therapy dog belly rubs.
"The dogs really help with my anxiety, with there being so many people here," said New York native Emma Shem-Tov.
The crew, which is created from teams apart of K9's of Southwest Florida, has been coming to the airport for the past three years.
"It's our way of giving back to the community," said handler Lisa Talcott. "There's nothing like sharing the dog you love with others."
Many of the dogs know they have a job to do when they put their harnesses on, said handler Kim Corby. And because of it, many handlers have met many of their best friends.
"I have amazing people in my life because of my dog," Corby said.
To contact teams from Therapy K9's of Southwest Florida, contact Kim Corby at corby.kimberley@gmail.com.
Email: liz.hardaway@yoursun.com
