Southwest Floridians have more resources available now than ever before to keep their pets safe during a hurricane.
“No longer do people have to contemplate staying behind because of their pet," said Brian Jones, director of Charlotte County Animal Control.
June is National Pet Preparedness Month. Local agencies and shelters say this is a good time for pet owners to review emergency plans.
Leaving a pet behind in a hurricane drastically decreases their chances of survival.
“If it’s not safe for you, it’s not safe for your pet,” said Suncoast Humane Society Director of Communications Lena Hart.
In 2016, all four public animal shelters in Charlotte County became pet friendly after hosting evacuees from Hurricane Matthew.
Because of the multitude of displaced animals who were never reunited with their owners in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley, animal control flew animals to partner organizations across the country for adoption.
“There’s never a shortage of volunteers when it comes to saving animals,” Jones said. “Which is the good news.”
The bad news: According to Charlotte County Emergency Services, nearly 80% of pets displaced by a storm are never reunited with their owners.
The department suggests making a pet disaster checklist well in advance of hurricane season. Items on the list include vaccination papers, proper ID on all belongings, and a cage or carrier where the animal can feel safe with a favorite toy or blanket.
A list of pet-friendly hotels can be found at petswelcome.com in the event of a shelter evacuation. Both the Animal Welfare League, which houses animals for animal control, and Suncoast Humane Society lie in orange zones, placing them among the first to be evacuated.
In the last 24 years, shelters have fled the area on only two occasions.
Dr. Terry Curtis, a veterinary behaviorist with the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, believes dogs are typically the ones to experience anxiety triggers during a hurricane from the chaos alone. Dogs can sense nervous energy from humans. Fast-paced movements, unfamiliar people and places lead to confusion, making them uneasy.
“If you’re chill and prepared, it’s going to help,” Curtis said.
Dogs with known sound-related anxieties should be seen by a veterinarian. Curtis recommends Sileo, the first FDA-approved treatment for noise aversion, as well as medication alternatives Adaptil and solliquin.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Charley in 2004, first responders were bitten by frightened dogs. Hart stresses the importance of keeping pets safe after the storm passes.
“Animals could be disoriented and anxious,” she said.
Going outside following a storm can be dangerous with flooded areas, downed power lines, debris and contaminated waters. Jones compared it to a motorist spotting cattle in the middle of a flooded road, emphasizing the importance of adjusting to a situation and quick thinking.
"You never know what to expect in the aftermath of a storm," Jones said.
The best advice Jones can give is to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.