PORT CHARLOTTE — When the pandemic delayed a Ukrainian exhibit planned for Mid-County Regional Library, little did the coordinator imagine the display would come in the midst of Russia’s invasion.
“This is an extremely emotional time,” display coordinator, Catherine Shevchuk said. “We have relatives and friends in the homeland of our fathers and grandfathers.”
Shevchuk is with the Ukrainian American Club of Southwest Florida.
“I was born in a Displaced Persons camp,” she said.
Following World War II, about 200,000 Ukrainians were in DPs out of a total of some 1.6 million people in Eastern Europe.
Club President Daria Tomashosky said the exhibit was supposed to take place but was delayed during the last two years. She said COVID interrupted the club’s plans. It was finally scheduled for January.
But the club once again decided to delay the exhibit after the omicron variant of COVID-19 was spreading. She said it was mere coincidence the exhibit, which opened Friday, is happening at the time of Ukraine being under attack.
Tomashosky said during the Ukrainian exhibit which highlights the intricate embroidery, called vyshyvka, and crafts of the country’s people, there would be no one on site to explain the artifacts.
“We are too busy fundraising to help Ukrainian people,” she said.
Her father was incarcerated in a concentration camp and then sent to a DP, where he met her mother.
“My family emigrated to the United States in January 1952, and we almost didn’t make it because my father was blind; he had lost his sight in the camp,” she said.
At the exhibit’s opening Friday, both Tomashosky and Shevchuk were on hand with Halyna Lisnyczyj, a member of the Ukrainian American Club.
Lisnyczyj is a master embroiderer and was wearing one of her own creations. She also did the embroidery work on pillows and other items in some of the five display cases.
The exhibit highlights the beauty of Ukrainian embroidery which has colors, patterns, stitches and cloth unique to each of Ukraine’s 25 regions where the pieces were created.
The colors used in each region symbolize the natural surroundings, and before dye, the colors were harvested from bark, boiling onion skins, berries and other natural elements, Shevchuk said.
People in the eastern part of Ukraine live in the mountains where greens are a dominant color used to depict the forest, she said.
“The people didn’t travel, and their art was influenced by the nature around them,” she said.
The 20 embroidered framed items on display represent only about a dozen regions, Shevchuk said.
From pre-Christian times, the embroiderers have applied protective symbols of the sun, Earth, universe and family to depict fertility, good harvest, health, and other life events, she said.
Shevchuk said circles represent the sun and its life-giving energy; squares symbolize Earth and perfection, harmony and order; the tree of life depicts longevity; diamonds depict fertility; triangles symbolize the primary elements of water, fire and air; crosses serve as a talisman against evil spirits, etc.
The embroidery techniques, usually done by women, have been handed down through many generations, she said.
In addition to the framed embroidered items displayed in the library’s gallery hall, there are dozens of other items including wooden and ceramic Easter eggs, ceramics, and wood carvings with inlays.
“I brought those wooden Easter eggs in Ukraine in 2004,” Shevchuk said.
She said she and her husband were planning a trip to visit family and friends before the Russian invasion in February.
“I don’t know when or if we’ll get there,” she said.
While talking about the exhibit, Shevchuk said she and her husband both have relatives in Ukraine, and that they have been unable to reach some of them.
“We watch the news all the time,” she said.
ECHOES OF WORLD WAR
The current invasion of Ukraine reminded Shevchuk of when Ukrainian suffering in World War II, she said.
The Nazi occupation of Ukraine took the lives of 900,000 to 1.6 million Jews and 3-4 million non-Jewish Ukrainians were killed during the occupation.
An estimated 5.2 million Ukrainians perished due to war crimes, disease and famine. In all, Ukraine lost 12% of its population during World War II.
Shevchuk said a mass exodus from the country is why many Ukrainian people now reside in other lands, including the United States and locally, North Port.
About six years ago the Ukrainian American Club began to bring the exhibit to different locales, with Selby Library in Sarasota being the most recent.
Its purpose was to display “the exquisite beauty” of the needlepoint, Shevchuk said.
“But now it is an attempt to preserve the culture,” she said.
