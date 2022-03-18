The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is urging people to watch for suicidal signs from their loved ones.
The CCSO Blog hosted a guest column from Kelly Decker, a licensed mental health counselor, regarding suicide awareness. The column noted that suicide is the 10th leading cause of death across the country and the 17th leading cause of death in Florida.
"Most often, people who die by suicide don’t really want to die — they just want their pain and/or suffering to end," wrote Decker.
Decker added that many people erroneously believe that asking someone if they are suicidal can lead to "putting that thought in their head." She described it as a "incorrect and harmful belief." Instead, openly speaking about the topic can signal that you are a safe person to discuss their situation with.
"You are letting that person know that you care and you want to help them," wrote Decker. "You are giving that person the ability to voice their thoughts or feelings in a safe manner."
The column includes a list of warning signs to be aware of, including increase drug or alcohol use, giving away possessions, withdrawal from friends and mood swings, and saying goodbye to family.
Decker also listed contact information for support organizations, such as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and Veterans Crisis Line (1-800-273-TALK / 1-800-273-8255) and the Center for Progress and Excellence Mobile Crisis Response Team (1-844-395-4432).
