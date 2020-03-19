The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that price gouging during a state of emergency is a crime.
Florida law makes it illegal to charge “unconscionable prices” for goods or services following the declaration of a state of emergency. The statute covers any goods or services required as a direct result of the emergency.
Gouging complaints are investigated by determining the unconscionable cost associated with the commodity. That’s determined by the disparity between the price of the commodity offered by the seller and the average price the commodity is sold under in the usual course of business 30 days prior to a state of emergency declaration.
The seller’s privilege to do business also must be verified. A seller of unconscionably priced commodities who does not possess a tax license to do business within the county’s jurisdiction would not have privilege to do business at all.
Anyone offering goods at an unconscionable price during a state of emergency could face a second-degree misdemeanor charge.
If you are a victim of price gouging, you can call the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-00132 or file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office by calling the hotline at 1-866-966-7226 or online at myfloridalegal.com/contact.nsf/contact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.