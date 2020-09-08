Gone are the proposals for a wedding venue and another Laishley Crab House-style restaurant on property across from the unfinished Sunseeker resort.
Commissioners Tuesday narrowed the field from six to four proposals for the county’s waterfront land on U.S. 41 on Charlotte Harbor. Developers must return in a month with their revised plans.
Remaining proposals include:
• an undefined but high density proposal from local developer Bruce Laishley and his cohort
• a low-density beach venue called Whiskey Joe’s Bar and Grill
• a high-density proposal from the owner of Fishermen’s Village with a restaurant, housing, hotels and retail
• a high-density proposal of hotel, restaurant and retail from the grandson of the man who built Fishermen’s Village.
Four commissioners also insisted that no offer could go below the $4.5 million that the county paid for the 3.6 acres in 2016. Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he wanted to consider quality of life and lower density development in balance with price.
The high purchase price requirement would limit Whiskey Joe’s, which offered $3.45 million. Commissioners encouraged the developers to team up with new proposals that combine amenities and commitments. Whiskey Joe’s however, was the only developer that has an option to buy adjacent land.
Tiseo said he liked Whiskey Joe’s as is. Tiseo pointed out that he originally wanted to keep the land as a public park to prevent the county’s waterfront gateway being walled in by high rise condominiums or hotels. Allegiant Airline’s Sunseeker resort was aiming for nine stories when it was halted in March as air travel tanked due to the pandemic.
“We all have to weigh quality of life,” said Tiseo. “If I was to weigh just those elements, Whiskey Joe’s rises to the top.”
Whiskey Joe’s was at the bottom of the list, however, in terms of financial return to the county. At the top of the financial benefit list was a proposal from Chris Evans, the owner of The Pier restaurant in Fishermen’s Village, who has offered $5.2 million to build a mid-sized restaurant and an 80-unit hotel/apartment complex. The high price comes from starting out as a lease and jumping to purchase as soon as the property is generating money.
Fishermen’s village owner Arciterra offered the highest capital investment of $46 million for 20 80-unit residential buildings and a 15,000-square-foot restaurant with retail.
For the other commissioners, price was paramount.
“I don’t want to just get back the $4.5 million,” said Commissioner Christopher Constance. “I’m just looking for the biggest dollar and I haven’t seen it yet.”
