Hal Trejo grew up in Charlotte County as a transgender youth — and was not alone.
Trejo is the director of All Rainbow and Allied Youth, Inc. (ARAY), a nonprofit that strives to educate people here, and create allies for LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) people.
“We have a need in this county,” Trejo said. “Pride can be a hub to help people all-year round.”
Charlotte County Pride held their seventh annual festival Saturday at Laishley Park, celebrating LGBTQ+ residents in a safe, fun environment.
“People are so free to be themselves here and not be fearful,” said Charlotte County Pride president Carrie Mallia-James.
Around 1,000 people came to the Charlotte County Pride festival within the first hour of it opening at noon. The event ended at 6 p.m. and upwards of 3,000 people were expected to attend, organizers said.
“It’s taken a lot of work being here,” Mallia-James said. “We’re not a threat, we want to love who we love, just like everyone else.”
The event had around 50 Charlotte County Pride volunteers organizing the event. DivineAF, The Cheaters, Alyssa Lemay, Drag Clyo and Spiky van Dykey performed at the event.
Next year’s Pride festival is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2020.
ARAY can be contacted for more information at 941-777-5053.
