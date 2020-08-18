Here are the latest Primary election results (as of 9:45 p.m. tonight) for Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. We have written stories about the key races, and you can read them here.
STATE RACES
State Rep., District 56
Democrat Primary
Eric Bautista, Dem.: 3,293
James Davis, Dem.: 4,350
State Rep., District 70
Universal Primary
Keisha Bell, Dem.: 6,704
Michelle Grimsley, Dem.: 5,871
Mark Oliver, Dem.: 4,647
Michele K. Rayner, Dem.: 7,750
State Rep., District 72
Republican Primary
Donna Barcomb, Rep.: 7,424
Fiona McFarland, Rep.: 7,690
Jason M. Miller, Rep.: 2,665
12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney
Republican Primary
Ed Brodsky, Rep.: 55,857
Lisa Chittaro, Rep.: 27,952
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
With 67 of 67 precincts reporting (early and partial vote by mail)
Airport Authority, District 1
Republican Primary
Vanessa Oliver, Rep.: 9,053
Bob Starr, Rep.: 6,338
School Board, District 2
Universal Primary
Kim Amontree: 21,928
Joseph Williams: 8,557
SARASOTA COUNTY
With 101 of 101 precincts reporting
Sheriff
Universal Primary
Paul Fern, Rep.: 25,316
Kurt Hoffman, Rep.: 67,377
County Commission, District 1
Republican Primary
Mike Hutchinson, Rep.: 4,942
Michael A. Moran, Rep.: 5,311
County Commission, District 5
Republican Primary
Ron Cutsinger, Rep.: 4,819
Christopher B. Hanks, Rep.: 2,611
North Port City Commission, District Seat 1
Nonpartisan
David Iannotti: 5,778
Richard G. Suggs: 3,581
Nicholas Trolli: 3,344
North Port City Commission, District Seat 2
Nonpartisan
Cheryl Cook: 3,889
Barbara A. Langdon: 3,869
Jacqueline Moore: 5,034
School Board, District 2
Nonpartisan
David Graham: 44,605
Karen Rose: 57,251
School Board, District 3
Nonpartisan
Tom Edwards: 52,648
Eric Robinson: 48,677
Charter Review Board, District 1
Republican Primary
Alexandra Coe, Rep.: 23,430
Samantha Medred, Rep.: 16,793
Charter Review Board, District 2
Republican Primary
Ray Collins, Rep.: 18,409
Joseph "Jody" Hudgins, Rep.:8,835
Lourdes Ramirez, Rep.: 7,826
Vic Rohe, Rep.: 6,187
Hospital Board Central District Seat 1
Democrat Primary
Steven Kleinglass, Dem.: 11,184
Vicki Lynn Nighswander, Dem.: 28,483
Hospital Board At Large Seat 1
Republican Primary
Audie Elizabeth Bock, Rep.:13,755
Sharon Wetzler DePeters, Rep.: 26,500
Republican Party Office State Committeewoman
Terry Angley, Rep.: 23,015
Alicja "A.J." Janson, Rep.: 16,098
Republican Party Office Precinct Committeeman, Precinct 505
James Dwyer, Rep.: 69
Charles D. Hines, Rep.: 117
John A. Lyth, Rep.: 188
Floyd M. Smiley Jr., Rep.: 208
Republican Party Office Precinct Committeewoman, Precinct 505
Julia A. Brady, Rep.: 253
Linda Dwyer, Rep.: 76
Diane L. Smiley, Rep.: 235
DESOTO COUNTY
With 15 of 15 precincts reporting
School Board, District 4
Universal Primary
Mary Kay Burns: 1,161
Judy Kirkpatrick: 2,377
