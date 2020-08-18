votedsticker081820.jpg

Here are the latest Primary election results (as of 9:45 p.m. tonight) for Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. We have written stories about the key races, and you can read them here.

STATE RACES

State Rep., District 56

Democrat Primary

Eric Bautista, Dem.: 3,293

James Davis, Dem.: 4,350

State Rep., District 70

Universal Primary

Keisha Bell, Dem.: 6,704

Michelle Grimsley, Dem.: 5,871

Mark Oliver, Dem.: 4,647

Michele K. Rayner, Dem.: 7,750

State Rep., District 72

Republican Primary

Donna Barcomb, Rep.: 7,424

Fiona McFarland, Rep.: 7,690

Jason M. Miller, Rep.: 2,665

12th Judicial Circuit State Attorney

Republican Primary

Ed Brodsky, Rep.: 55,857

Lisa Chittaro, Rep.: 27,952

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

 With 67 of 67 precincts reporting (early and partial vote by mail)

Airport Authority, District 1

Republican Primary

Vanessa Oliver, Rep.: 9,053

Bob Starr, Rep.: 6,338

School Board, District 2

Universal Primary

Kim Amontree: 21,928

Joseph Williams: 8,557

SARASOTA COUNTY

 With 101 of 101 precincts reporting

Sheriff

Universal Primary

Paul Fern, Rep.: 25,316

Kurt Hoffman, Rep.: 67,377

County Commission, District 1

Republican Primary

Mike Hutchinson, Rep.: 4,942

Michael A. Moran, Rep.: 5,311

County Commission, District 5

Republican Primary

Ron Cutsinger, Rep.: 4,819

Christopher B. Hanks, Rep.: 2,611

North Port City Commission, District Seat 1

Nonpartisan

David Iannotti: 5,778

Richard G. Suggs: 3,581

Nicholas Trolli: 3,344

North Port City Commission, District Seat 2

Nonpartisan

Cheryl Cook: 3,889

Barbara A. Langdon: 3,869

Jacqueline Moore: 5,034

School Board, District 2

Nonpartisan

David Graham: 44,605

Karen Rose: 57,251

School Board, District 3

Nonpartisan

Tom Edwards: 52,648

Eric Robinson: 48,677

Charter Review Board, District 1

Republican Primary

Alexandra Coe, Rep.: 23,430

Samantha Medred, Rep.: 16,793

Charter Review Board, District 2

Republican Primary

Ray Collins, Rep.: 18,409

Joseph "Jody" Hudgins, Rep.:8,835

Lourdes Ramirez, Rep.: 7,826

Vic Rohe, Rep.: 6,187

Hospital Board Central District Seat 1

Democrat Primary

Steven Kleinglass, Dem.: 11,184

Vicki Lynn Nighswander, Dem.: 28,483

Hospital Board At Large Seat 1

Republican Primary

Audie Elizabeth Bock, Rep.:13,755

Sharon Wetzler DePeters, Rep.: 26,500

Republican Party Office State Committeewoman

Terry Angley, Rep.: 23,015

Alicja "A.J." Janson, Rep.: 16,098

Republican Party Office Precinct Committeeman, Precinct 505

James Dwyer, Rep.: 69

Charles D. Hines, Rep.: 117

John A. Lyth, Rep.: 188

Floyd M. Smiley Jr., Rep.: 208

Republican Party Office Precinct Committeewoman, Precinct 505

Julia A. Brady, Rep.: 253

Linda Dwyer, Rep.: 76

Diane L. Smiley, Rep.: 235

DESOTO COUNTY

With 15 of 15 precincts reporting

School Board, District 4

Universal Primary

Mary Kay Burns: 1,161

Judy Kirkpatrick: 2,377

