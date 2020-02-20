A server at Prime Serious Steak in Port Charlotte was arrested Wednesday after he was accused of stealing credit cards from multiple patrons at the restaurant, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Three victims came to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office after finding fraudulent transactions on their cards on Feb. 2, Feb. 5, and Feb. 8, according to an arrest affidavit. Each had $254.94 transactions at Walmart on Murdock Circle which they did not make, and each victim had last used their cards at Prime.
A CCSO detective met with an asset protection associate at Walmart on Feb. 18 and reviewed surveillance footage, which showed all three criminal transactions were completed by the same individual, a male with tan skin, a medium build, and dark hair, wearing all black clothing consistent with a Prime uniform. The suspect used the cards to purchase pre-paid gift cards, according to an arrest affidavit.
The detective met with the Prime Serious Steak general manager on Wednesday, who reportedly identified the suspect from the surveillance video as Leonardo J. Torres, 38, who has been a waiter at Prime for several months.
The manager brought Torres, who was working at the time, out to meet with the detective, and he was placed under arrest. A search of his person allegedly revealed two of the credit cards used in the fraudulent purchases, along with the Walmart receipts, in his wallet. Another credit card was found whose owner could not be located. CCSO reported the victim may be unaware of the illicit transaction.
Also found in Torres’ pocket was a clear plastic baggie with a round brown pill, reportedly identified by Poison Control as Morphine Sulfate.
Torres was charged with organized fraud under $20,000, money laundering between $300 and $20,000, criminal use of personal identification information, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
David Valentino, part of Prime’s ownership group, said the restaurant was first notified about the issue by one of the guests who had left their credit card behind. The proper protocol for servers when someone leaves a card is to bring it to the manager, who places the cards in a safe until the person returns.
“It looks like he was taking the cards and using them somewhere else,” Valentino said. “Thanks to technology, people noticed it right away. We were able to use our video system to narrow down how it could have happened. I’m thankful we had the video in place and police were able to act quickly so we could bring this to a quick conclusion.”
