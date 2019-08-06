Police lights
ENGLEWOOD — A correctional officer was charged with a DUI after he was found asleep in his car in Englewood early Tuesday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

Jeffrey Ogline, 39, who works for the Florida Department of Corrections, was allegedly sleeping behind the wheel of his Dodge Ram at the intersection of Winchester Boulevard and South McCall Road shortly before 2 a.m. A deputy could smell the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the half-open window and spotted one open beer can and one open beer bottle in the center console cup holders, according to an arrest affidavit.

When Ogline woke up, he reportedly struggled to locate his driver's license and stumbled out when he was asked to exit the vehicle. Asked whether he had been drinking alcohol, he allegedly stated "A couple, well actually quite a bit."

In a breathalyzer test, Ogline blew a 0.180 and 0.176, the report stated. He was charged with a DUI and issued an open container citation. Ogline was released from jail later the same day on supervised release.

