PUNTA GORDA — Kathy Dalton lost her son Patrick to a drug overdose at Charlotte Correctional Institution in August 2016. Patrick Dalton, 28, was serving a 10 year sentence for robbery and grand theft out of Volusia County. He would have been released next year.
In June 2016, during a stay at the South Florida Reception Center (SFRC) in Doral, Florida, Patrick wrote to his mother that he was planning to turn things around. His family said he was at SFRC for medical treatment because he’d been stabbed by another inmate.
“I can’t believe that I am still acting like an idiot after being in prison all this time!” he said in the letter. “I am really gonna get on the right track, and I really don’t care where they send me as long as it’s not Charlotte.”
Although he’d allegedly been attacked at Charlotte Correctional Institution, he was sent back there after he recovered from his injuries. On Aug. 8, he was found dead. He was cold, and his face was blue and purple, according to the death investigation. Officers and medical staff performed CPR, attempting to revive him, but Patrick never regained consciousness.
A toxicology report found heroin, phenobarbitol, and fentanyl in his system.
His mother now spends her days urging the governor and representatives in Tallahassee to do more to address prison overdoses. Specifically, Dalton wants to get Narcan into every prison in Florida.
Dalton was told by a nurse at one facility Florida prisons only have injectable naloxone in the infirmaries, but she believes if corrections officers carried the opioid-reversal drug, it would be a quicker response and lives would be saved.
“I think one guard per dorm per shift should be trained,” she said.
Patrick’s twin brother, William, has a 4-year-old daughter Patrick never got to meet.
“She comes with me to go to the cemetery to visit him,” he said. “It’s sad, because he would be out (of prison) next year.”
William said prison enabled Patrick’s drug addiction. Charlotte Correctional Institution offers no addiction treatment programs for inmates. The Sun asked the Department of Corrections how many facilities do offer drug treatment but did not receive a response.
“Half of them are addicts, and they don’t treat them as addicts,” William said. “They treat them as criminals.”
William said Patrick was clean for five years of his sentence, but when he was made a medical trustee at one DOC facility, prior to coming to Charlotte CI, he started using drugs again.
“You have a guy on morphine dying from cancer who says, ‘Oh, I don’t want it,’” William said. “An addict is going to be like okay, I’ll take it.”
William said he was aware of his brother getting drugs, cigarettes, alcohol, and contraband cellphones in every prison he was in.
“My brother said it was ten times easier to get drugs from C.O.’s (correctional officers) in prison than it was on the street,” he said. “It costs a little more, but it’s ten times easier.”
The Sun asked the Department of Corrections how many correctional officers have been arrested this year but did not receive a response.
However, it’s not unheard of. More than 30 correctional officer arrests are listed on the department’s website from this year. At Charlotte CI, one was caught smuggling nine cell phones in her underwear in May.
Last week, DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office announced a teacher’s aide working at Charlotte CI, was arrested for cocaine trafficking after allegedly accepting $400 to smuggle it into the prison, along with charges of possessing synthetic cannabinoid, or spice, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, possession of drug paraphernalia and bribery/unlawful compensation.
DCSO announced on social media they have “intel’ the teacher’s aid had “frequently introduced contraband (cell phones and various narcotics) into the prison for pay.”
Kathy Dalton said she believes FDC Secretary Mark Inch is doing a better job of catching guards for contraband than what’s been done in the past, but there’s still a major problem.
The department does not track overdoses, but Dalton thinks they should be tracked in order to more fully address the problem.
After requesting autopsies, the Sun learned after Dalton’s death in 2016, there were four overdose deaths in 2017 and one in 2018. They were all classified as “accidental” deaths.
“They said it was an accidental overdose,” Dalton said. “Did (a guard) accidentally bring his fentanyl to work that day?”
Aside from Dalton’s death, most overdose deaths at Charlotte CI were the result of K2, or synthetic cannabinoids. Dalton said she’s heard of K2 being delivered to prison properties with drones, or being thrown over walls in hollowed out tennis balls.
“I wouldn’t say it’s all guards,” Dalton said. “A lot of it is the visitors and they don’t get caught. They put it inside bodily areas and then go in the restroom and take it out and hand it to the person. I don’t know how they’re going to combat it. It’s better with the new secretary, but I don’t know if they’ll ever be able to stop it.”
Since contraband is unlikely to ever be totally stopped from entering Florida prisons, Dalton at least wants prison staff to be better prepared to save lives. She’s found purpose serving on the Flagler Countywide Opioid Task Force, and she wants to start a bill that would require correctional officers to carry Narcan.
“Currently they have Narcan in injection form only in the infirmary,” she wrote in a letter to the Florida Justice Institute, who she hopes might take up the cause. “It takes four minutes for an overdose victim to die. The infirmary is too far away from the dorms.”
She herself carries the nasal spray and makes sure all her adult children do too. The countywide task force was involved in getting Narcan for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for both patrol officers and the jail. But she wants the same care to be taken in the prison system.
“I’m just trying to save other people’s lives, because I can’t do anything about what happened,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.