Nelly Rodriguez believes the Department of Corrections could have prevented her son’s murder at Charlotte Correctional Institution. Nathaniel Delgado, 30, was killed on Dec. 14 after less than a year at the prison south of Punta Gorda.
An autopsy conducted by Charlotte County Medical Examiner R.H. Imami determined Delgado’s death to be a homicide. He died from blunt trauma injuries to his head and face. His alcohol and drug screenings were both negative.
On the Department of Corrections’ inmate mortality report, his death is listed as the first homicide at the prison since 2014.
Rodriguez, who currently lives in Pennsylvania, said her son was in confinement prior to his death, but another inmate was put in his cell the night of Dec. 13. In the morning, the two inmates got into a fight, and Delgado sustained fatal injuries. The brief summary is all she’s been told while the case remains an open investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. FDLE would not comment on the case, stating only that they do not investigate natural deaths.
Throughout Delgado’s stay at CCI, he wrote to his mother in Spanish about alleged mistreatment by the guards, both abuse he experienced personally and what he witnessed happen to other inmates. He said he would help other inmates write grievances, and Rodriguez is concerned that may have placed him on the wrong side of corrections staff.
“I just want to make sure the investigation is made the right way,” Rodriguez said. “My son — nothing is going to bring him back — but I want to make sure that they did not silence my son... Not only for him, but for the other inmates that are still there and the other families — our family was so affected by this — that they don’t go through what we’re going through.”
She fears the homicide could have been a set-up by some of the corrections officers, though she stated she has no proof of that. What she does have is grievances filed by her son detailing the brutality he says he experienced.
On Aug. 24, Delgado declared a psych emergency and was taken to the medical wing, according to the grievance he wrote. He said he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was hearing voices, but the nurses told him all the psych cells were full. The most they could do was give him a cell by himself.
When an officer he described as Spanish entered the room, Delgado thought he could explain better in his own language what he was going through. But according to his account, the officer didn’t listen.
“I was in tears in desperation begging for help,” Delgado wrote. “(The officer’s) response was a open handed swing to my face giving me a bloody nose. The captain on duty was standing right there and saw the whole thing and did nothing.”
He was taken in handcuffs to the shower, while he said another officer made fun of him because he was crying. He turned on the shower; the guards turned it off. Then one of them sprayed him with pepper spray, laughing, he wrote.
“Finally they put me back in the room,” the grievance states. “I tried to wash off my face but the water in the room was off, so I had to use the toilet water. I was there with no water, my face burning in nothing but my boxers. I cannot understand why they treated me this way.”
On Nov. 5, Delgado sent a second grievance correcting the name of one of the officers involved. At that time, he said he was concerned for his safety.
“I find the fact that absolutely nothing has been done base(d) on this matter a threat to my safety,” he wrote. “They did it once the(y) can do it again.”
The Department of Corrections stated Tuesday the allegations Delgado made are under investigation by the Office of the Inspector General. They would not comment on his death due to the open investigation.
Rodriguez said she’s been given no time frame of when the other inmate will be charged, and she has no idea why the other inmate was placed in Delgado’s cell while he was in confinement. She just wants justice to be served.
Delgado was serving a life sentence for a second-degree murder charge out of Orange County. His mother said Delgado knew he had a drug problem, but he maintained his innocence in the murder and planned to appeal his case.
“I always put myself in the side of the victim’s family and told him if it was the other way around I would want justice for you, which is precisely what I seek now,” she said in an email.
Prior to his arrest, he was studying to be a boat mechanic. He was intelligent and a good father to his 5-year-old son, she said.
“He’s my son, and I just saw the best of him,” she said. “He always told me, ‘Mommy, I got this.’ I believe he was going through some mental issues or nervous breakdowns. But other than that, I could tell you that he was a very strong and positive person.”
