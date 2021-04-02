Charlotte Correctional Institution

Charlotte Correctional Institution

 SUN FILE PHOTO

The Florida Department of Corrections is hiring correctional officers at Charlotte Correctional Institution.

No experience is required to apply, and all training is provided, the FDC said.

Starting on the first day of training and academy, non-certified officers will receive a “competitive” starting salary and health insurance benefits.

Those who complete basic training academy successfully will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus. The prison is located at 33123 Oil Well Road in eastern Charlotte County.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments