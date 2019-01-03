A Department of Corrections K-9 sniffed out 2.4 grams of marijuana in the visitor’s parking lot of the Charlotte Correctional Institution Tuesday morning.
The marijuana was found in the Toyota of Orlando resident Twanetta Rozier, 34, who was visiting an inmate at the prison.
When called out to her car, she admitted to the officer she had marijuana in her car and gave him consent to search it. The officer found a marijuana cigarette and some loose marijuana folded in a piece of paper.
Rozier was charged with possession of cannabis under 20 grams and possession and introduction of contraband onto the grounds of a correctional institution. She was held at the Charlotte County Jail Wednesday on $12,500.
Worker shocked by power line
Sarasota County paramedics transported an unidentified, 45-year-old man to Blade Medical Center Wednesday morning after he was shocked at the 7700 block of Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
According to Ashley Lusby, Emergency Services spokeswoman, the call came in as a possible electrocution.
“The diagnosis would have to come from the hospital,” Lusby said. “It was serious enough that the man had to be airlifted to Blake Medical Center.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Terrance Isaiah Turner, 23, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: $1,000.
• Andrew Alexander Brown, 33, 19400 block of Lauzon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Jasen Matthew Caldwell, 26, 2600 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Carmel Roxanne Bleicher, 53, unknown address. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Dean Jean Barghausen, 53, 400 block of East Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
• Larry Thermidor, 24, 22400 block of Lancombe Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear. Bond: $6,000.
• Carol Ann Ryan, 56, 1400 block of Chaffin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $14,000.
• Michael Patrick Cagliostro, 47, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Jonah Robert Jack Fuller, 38, of Milton, Florida. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, DUI damage to property or person, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Paul Wierzbicki, Sr., 70, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft property of more than $300 but less than $5,000, and four counts of off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Liberty Ann Hellen, 21, 5200 block of Grand Cypress Blvd., North Port. Charge: larceny/petty theft second degree first offense. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Rachelle Brown, 47, 50 block of Sylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of harmful new drug without prescription, possession or use of drug equipment and violation of non-resident exemption. Bond: $740.
• Antoine Emmanuel, 31, 2300 block of Balling Street, North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $7,500.
• Duane Muncie, 48, 800 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charge: driving with a suspended license third or subsequent charge, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug equipment. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Gerardo Acosta, 19, 5600 block of Gaffney Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Letizcia Bell, 26, 4500 block of Hungary Road, North Port. Charges: fleeing police, two counts of DUI resulting in property damage, two counts of possession of cocaine and resisting arrest. Bond: $16,000.
• Colleen Finch, 54, 500 block of Purdy Street, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Elizabeth Korsog, 35, 1700 Kirkwood Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of domestic battery and battery. Bond: $500.
• Catherine Piedlow, 42, 4200 block of Pine Cone Terrace, Sarasota. Charges: DUI and possession of marijuana. Bond: $620.
• Jimmy Roman, 18, 2000 block of North Chamberlain Drive, North Port. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: driving without a license). Bond: none.
• Charles Thomas, 52, 3200 block of Monday Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• William Locke, 64, of Bradenton. Charges: disorderly public intoxication, criminal mischief resulting in property damage and battery. Bond: $740.
• Joseph Torres, 39, 500 block of South Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: open container in a public place. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Liz Hardaway
and Alexandra Herrera^p
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.