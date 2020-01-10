Punta Gorda Airport
GRAPHIC PROVIDED

PUNTA GORDA — Two Allegiant flights heading to Punta Gorda from Grand Rapids and Indianapolis were temporarily diverted to Sarasota after the nose wheel collapsed on a small plane, closing a runway at the Punta Gorda Airport.

The nose wheel collapsed on a piper arrow, a single-engine plane flown by a private pilot, around 10 a.m. Friday., as the pilot was landing, according to airport spokesperson Kaley Miller. There were no injuries, but Runway 4 closed for about an hour.

The two flights were temporarily diverted to Sarasota and returned to the Punta Gorda Airport at 11:28 a.m. and 11:32 a.m., respectively, Miller said.

The Punta Gorda Airport received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to tow the piper plane and clear the runway for use again around 11 a.m.

Miller said a couple departing flights were also delayed, but the rest of the day’s Allegiant flights were expected to be on schedule as usual.

Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments