ARCADIA — Professional eaters Randy “Atlas” Santel and Jack “The Snack” Diamond were all smiles at the start of the TQ Titan Torta food challenge at Taqueria Queretaro food truck in Arcadia Tuesday.
Almost an hour later, however, their expressions changed dramatically as the food truck’s debut challenge proved too much.
“It was out of my capacity,” Diamond said. “I was worried going in.”
“I thought we were all good,” Santel said. “I would say Jack started to slow a little bit quicker than I thought today. Once that happened I was getting nervous. I still thought we were able to get it in the end but we just weren’t.
“It’s okay. You can’t win them all.”
Popular on YouTube for competitive eating, Santel, 34, along with Diamond, 60, attempted the 12-pound torta — a Mexican-style sandwich — team challenge at the picnic area of Arcadia Municipal Airport in front of a handful of Randy’s YouTube followers from around Southwest Florida.
The duo were disqualified two minutes shy of their hour time limit when Diamond wasn’t able to keep his half of the torta down.
“I probably won’t try it again,” said Diamond, who has been eating competitively for around 20 years.
The 12-pound TQ Titan Torta
The 2-foot-long, 1-foot-wide Titan consisted of 5 pounds of bread, 1 pound of shrimp, 1 pound of steak, 1 pound of chicken and 1 pound of pork carnitas, or seasoned pulled pork, all mixed with melted mozzarella cheese.
The cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and chicharrones − Mexican-style pork rinds − made up the other 3 pounds.
A normal torta is around the size of an average hoagie roll, according to Jose Hernandez, whose family owns Taqueria Queretaro.
“There were already a lot of taco and burrito, tortilla-based challenges,” Hernandez said. “Tortas themselves are already a decent size, but I wanted something for the challenge that would blow your mind.”
Hernandez kept Santel and Diamond in the dark as far as the size of the challenge.
Santel said the amount of bread was a concern when he finally saw it.
“Five pounds is a lot of bread,” Santel said. “It’s not as bad once you break it down and think, ‘Hey, we each got two and a half pounds,’ but it’s still a lot of bread. It did help that everything was cheesy.”
Had they won the team challenge, Santel and Diamond would have received free T-shirts and been the first faces on the food truck’s wall of fame.
Instead, they had to pay up on the giant torta’s $60 price tag and live to eat another day.
“I have about 946 wins,” Santel said, “and I think I’ve got about 30 outstanding losses. I want to come back and retry a lot of those and this is definitely one of them.”
The Food Challenge Florida tour
Diamond, of Fort Myers, sat in for Santel’s usual pro eater partner, his girlfriend Katina DeJarnett, 29, who has her own channel, “Katina Eats Kilos.”
DeJarnett and Santel are in the middle of a food challenge tour around Florida, visiting local restaurants in the Tampa, Sarasota, Lakeland and Fort Myers areas, as well as Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
“We try to help all the restaurants we can (with our social media exposure),” Santel said. “It’s pretty much mom-and-pop places that have been hurt the hardest with COVID-19 and everything so it’s great to get and support all of them while we can.”
Santel takes on a food challenge every day on the tour, whereas DeJarnett joins two to three challenges per week.
“It’s kind of sporadic,” DeJarnett said. “I’m trying to keep it at two to three a week. I have to keep my weight down because I’m in the Air National Guard and I have to be able to fit in my uniform when I get home (to Spokane, Washington).”
DeJarnett sat out the TQ challenge because the night before she and Santel conquered the Brotherly Love Challenge — more than four feet of cheese steak sandwich, as well as milkshakes — at Richie Cheesesteak in Spring Hill, Florida.
“I’m still pretty plump from that challenge,” she said.
With the failed TQ Titan Torta effort behind them, Santel and DeJarnett are focused on the challenges to come.
“I won’t be retiring with this (Torta challenge) as a loss,” Santel said.
Their tour continues with restaurants in Vero Beach, Satellite Beach, Stuart and then onto Orlando.
Then they head north towards Jacksonville and west to the Florida Panhandle before circling back to Tampa to fly home to Spokane (for DeJarnett) and Springfield, Missouri, for Santel.
Life as a professional eater
As of this month, Santel has been eating professionally for 11 years.
“Before I started this, I did a body transformation contest,” said Santel, “and I went from 250 to 220 in two months and ended up winning.”
The body transformation contest was sponsored by Men’s Health magazine and the Starz Network television series “Spartacus.”
“I got pretty ripped and got to travel to New Zealand to appear on the show ‘Spartacus: Gods of the Arena’ which was the prequel to ‘Spartacus: Blood and Sand.”
When he returned to the U.S., Santel and a friend participated in a 28-inch pizza challenge in St. Louis, Missouri, where they lived at the time.
“We got the pizza for free, we finished in 48 minutes of an hour and we got a $500 check,” Santel said. “I started thinking about it and thought I did pretty good. I had a little bit more of the pizza after the win and still ate dinner and ice cream for dessert.
“A month later, I ended up doing a challenge that was undefeated after 120 attempts and I won that and got a check for $450. Everything just went from there.”
DeJarnett got the professional eating itch while competing as a bodybuilder.
“In April 2019, I did a bodybuilding show and basically leading up to that I was on a really strict diet,” DeJarnett said. “When you’re dieting like that you’re hungry all the time, so I started watching others eating to live vicariously through them.”
That led to watching eating competitions.
“As I watched them, I kept thinking, ‘I could definitely smash that,’” DeJarnett said. “Throughout the course of that, I was looking at FoodChallenges.com (Santel’s website) and looking at challenges in the area. When I got off the stage (of the April competition) and realized how small I was, I wanted to bulk up and put on muscle so I went and did my first food challenge right after the show and won it, no problem, and still wanted dessert.
“I had a camera and filmed it and kept trying bigger and bigger challenges and that was it.”
Since then, DeJarnett’s competitive eating has also grown in popularity on YouTube.
Santel and DeJarnett have over 1.5 million YouTube followers between them.
To learn more about Santel and his competitions, go to youtube.com/c/RandySantelAtlas or go to FoodChallenges.com.
More information about DeJarnett can be found at youtube.com/c/KatinaEatsKilos.
For Taqueria Queretaro, menu items, locations and upcoming TQ Titan Torta challenges can be found on the food truck’s Facebook page, facebook.com/TaqueriaQueretaroLLC.
Hernandez told The Daily Sun Thursday that the food truck already has two new contenders lined up for the TQ Titan Torta challenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.