A 23-year-old man is returning to prison after violating probation on his child pornography case, the State Attorney’s Office reported.

Gavin Christian Pratt, of Port Charlotte, completed a four-year prison sentence for a child pornography case on April 26, 2019 and was on sex offender probation.

Three months after his release, he was involved in a traffic crash, according to the State Attorney’s Office. On Jan. 22, Pratt was convicted of leaving the scene of a crash following a two-day trial in Charlotte County. In that case, he received a 60-day jail sentence, a fine, and additional court costs.

Pratt admitted he violated his probation and chose to give up his right to a violation of probation hearing. On Monday, Judge George Richards sentenced him to eight years in prison.

