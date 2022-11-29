The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office laid out a wreath, donated by Port Charlotte Florist, for a memorial car at their 7474 Utilities Road headquarters in honor of Deputy Christopher Taylor. Community members are encouraged to visit the site and pay their respects over the weekend.
Deputy Christopher Taylor died in the line of duty while conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 22; he was struck by his own patrol vehicle after a drunk driver allegedly struck the vehicle and knocked it into him.
Deputy Christopher Taylor died while on duty in Charlotte County late Tuesday night.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office vehicles escort a hearse containing the body of Deputy Christopher Taylor through North Port Monday.
SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
