Last week, 36 people incarcerated at the Charlotte County Jail received services from Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW), a program provided by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles which brings motorist services directly to customers.
The program lets people convert an out-of-state license, do a license renewal, replace a lost or stolen license, make changes, get ID cards, and more, according to a flyer.
According to Lt. Jessica Long, not all the services can happen in jail. However, having some form of identification is an important step for people who will soon be released.
“ID’s are required for many services on the outside and not having one can often hinder them from receiving needed services,” Long said. “Most jobs require some type of identification and so it is one less step they need to take after release to gain employment.”
For more information: www.flhsmv.gov/locations/florida-licensing-wheels-flow.
— Staff Report
