A new rapid dive program will allow Charlotte County fire & EMS Marine crews to be suited up and in the water within a minute and a half for a rescue mission. With normal dive equipment, it could take five to seven minutes to prepare to get in the water, said Battalion Chief Matt McElroy.

"As we all know, four minutes of holding your breath is quite a long time," he said.

McElroy, who wrote the training program, which has now been adopted by the National Association of Underwater Instructors for other agencies to use for training their staff, said the equipment would be especially helpful in situations like the one in 2017, when a man drove off the south jetty in Venice into the intra-coastal waterway.

If the deputy responding to that incident had a rapid diver pack, McElroy said the people in the car may have been saved.

In certifying for the program, crew members had to pull a mannequin from a sunken PVC car, as well as complete a second scenario simulating the rescue of a disoriented scuba diver. Eighteen crew members will be certified rapid divers.

