The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office helped locate a man missing in San Antonio last week, thanks to the Project Lifesaver program.
The Charlotte County man, who recently suffered a stroke and has been diagnosed with dementia, was reported missing while visiting San Antonio, Texas.
The man was a participant in CCSO's Project Lifesaver program, which gives a wristband to wandering individuals which emits an automatic signal every second, 24 hours a day. Each wristband has a unique radio frequency which can be tracked on the ground or in the air over several miles.
CCSO was able to provide the man's photograph and the frequency for his wristband to San Antonio Police Department officers, who located him and returned him safely to his family.
Project Lifesaver is an international program for individuals prone to wandering, such as elders who suffer from Alzheimer's and dementia or youth diagnosed with autism.
For more information on the program, contact Tammy Wilkie at 941-575-5345 or visit www.ccso.org/PublicInterest/projectlifesaver.cfm.
