PORT CHARLOTTE — Janet Lane and Tracy Pipitone loaded bags into an SUV on Wednesday after sharing stories about how children can be comforted by Project Linus handmade blankets.

Lane and Pipitone work at the Early Learning Coalition of Florida’s Heartland in Murdock. They attended the annual Project Linus giveaway at New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte.


Debi Brigham

Debi Brigham spent time folding and sorting blankets Wednesday at the Project Linus event.
   

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments