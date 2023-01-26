 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

featured topical

Project Linus volunteers offer 900 blankets to nonprofits

  • 0
DIANE VILLANO, SUSAN HOKE, CHRISTINE CAREY

Project Linus "blanketeers" Diane Villano and Susan Hoke hold up some of their creations along with Christine Carey, director of Valerie's House in Charlotte County.

 SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

PORT CHARLOTTE — Happiness is a warm blanket, Linus once told Charlie Brown.

And if a blanket can't always provide happiness, it can at least bring a little comfort to the children served by Project Linus.


Project Linus Elaine Entrikin

Founder of the local Project Linus chapter Elaine Entrikin welcomed the nonprofit representatives and shared some thoughts of why she devotes her time to the organization.
Representatives from seven nonprofits display some of their chosen blankets

Representatives from nonprofits display blankets. From left, Liz Green, Crossroads Hope Academy; Tom McDonough, St. Vincent de Paul Sacred Heart Conference; Angela Allard, Friends of Fostering Families volunteer; Christine Carey, Valerie's House; Cynthia Lehman, DeSoto County Health Department; Melissa Gordon, Pregnancy Solutions; and Pat Bowman and Angela Boykin, Head Start and Early Childhood programs in Charlotte County.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred