Project Linus volunteers offer 900 blankets to nonprofits

PORT CHARLOTTE — Happiness is a warm blanket, Linus once told Charlie Brown.
And if a blanket can't always provide happiness, it can at least bring a little comfort to the children served by Project Linus.
The group of women meet once a month to socialize while they knit, crochet and sew blankets along with quilts given away to children in all different circumstances.
"There have been times when I've asked myself, 'Why am I making these quilts for kids I will never know? I'm so busy with everything in my life which is stressing me out,'" said Elaine Entrikin, founder of the local chapter of the national organization. "Then a letter comes our way thanking us for making someone's suffering a little less unbearable. And that's my motivation."
This week, the Project Linus volunteers, who call themselves "blanketeers," invited nonprofits to drop in and take as many blankets as they wanted. Seven showed up — but those who couldn't make it were told they could still have some blankets.
The women spent the past year making and collecting a total of some 900 blankets.
Each nonprofit representative spoke about what the gift of blankets has meant to the children they serve.
Christine Carey, Charlotte County director of Valerie's House, which provides a meeting place and activities for children and their families to work through the grief of a loved one, shared her stories.
"One little girl said, 'I felt happy that I got a free blanket.' Her mother died by suicide, then her pet died after (Hurricane) Ian. She lost everything," Carey said, choking back tears.
She talked about a mother who had lost a child and lost another one during a pregnancy.
The woman had a toddler and other children, and Valerie's House was able to give each of them a blanket.
Then there was the young boy who came to a Valerie's House gathering. During the pandemic, the volunteers couldn't hug the children, so Carey wrapped a Project Linus blanket around her arms.
"I hugged him with the blanket," she said.
Soon his mood shifted "to a sudden change of joy," she said.
Cindy Lehman, the public health nutritionist supervisor and WIC coordinator for the DeSoto County Health Department, spoke to the gathering.
"DeSoto is a very low income county," she said.
Lehman said heard about Project Linus by accident when she received four bags of blankets.
Melissa Gordon represented Pregnancy Solutions, which helps with parenting classes, diapers, car seats, strollers and blankets — many of which have been made or donated by Project Linus.
Crossroads Hope Academy houses teenage boys who haven't been successful in foster care. Each gets a blanket from Project Linus.
"I don't understand why they like to be so warm and cozy all year long," said Liz Green, Crossroads director of communications, adding with a laugh that even in the summer, the boys wear their hoodies.
Pat Bowman and Angela Boykin represented the Head Start and Early Childhood programs in Charlotte County.
"We use (your) blankets everyday in classrooms," Bowman told the group.
The programs focus on children whose families are low income, as well as children with physical and mental challenges.
"When we get blankets at the beginning of the school year, we spread them out on a table and let each child choose one," Bowman said.
At Christmas, toys are donated for underprivileged children, but this year donations fell short.
Blankets from Project Linus were wrapped as gifts from Santa, she said.
Bowman said the blankets become a treasured memory for some, and she recalled a high school-age girl who was taller than she was, and remembered her former teacher.
"'I still have my blanket,'" the teen told her.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.