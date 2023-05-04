The Promenades Mall, located at 3280 U.S. 41, will become Parkside Village consisting of nearly 800 apartments, 600 hotel rooms, and 500,000 square feet of commercial use, if the county approves the developer's plans. Residents and guests would be able to walk to work, cafes, doctors' offices, and some retail shops.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
The Winn-Dixie supermarket will remain at its current location when Parkside Village is developed.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
The Promenades Mall sustained some heavy damage from Hurricane Ian. The Bealls Outlet remains temporarily closed.
PORT CHARLOTTE — The Promenades Mall owner is seeking a zoning amendment to add additional residential units to a new development to be called Parkside Village.
If approved, the development would have 791 apartments, 600 hotel rooms, 500,000 square feet of commercial space along with building heights of 150 feet.
Representatives of Promenades Mall owner Jeff Morr will appear before the Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board at 1:30 p.m. on May 8 to seek the zoning change.
The original plans called for 1,100 residential units, 174,000 square feet of office space, and 360,000 square feet of commercial use, Charlotte County Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan said.
The meeting is in room 119 at the Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Center.
In February 2022, Morr, who resides in Miami, submitted a mixed-use redevelopment plan adjacent to Charlotte County’s hospital hub.
Charlotte County Economic Development Director Dave Gammon said Parkside Village will be "walkable" and in "a great place in the middle of our town."
Parkside Village, as it will be called, will be on the mall's 26.39 acres fronting U.S. 41.
Winn-Dixie, which is in the Promenades Mall, will remain on the site, Gammon said.
On the other side of the mall are ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte and HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
“That’s a huge employment center,” Gammon said.
Parkside Village residents will be able to "walk to work, cafes, doctor offices and businesses."
The county's zoning laws allow a developer of a project the size of Promenades to build as high as 150 feet. However, a developer could be allowed additional feet by including affordable housing or consolidating lots.
“It makes sense along the Tamiami corridor,” Gammon said of having taller buildings along U.S. 41.
The county has otherwise set building heights to a maximum of 60 feet.
Morr has developed similar large residential and commercial centers in Miami.
The county’s Economic Development Office has been working with Morr for months on the design, Gammon said.
Parkside is the adjacent community created by General Development Corp. in the 1950s and 1960s with small residential lots marketed to retirees and a narrow strip of commercial space along U.S. 41.
Gammon said because of the way the area was platted, mostly single-family residential units are in the area of Promenades Mall.
The surrounding neighborhood has become more problematic for the county over the years with its lower property values and now, extensive storm damage and less livable units due to Hurricane Ian.
For years, Charlotte County has been looking for ways to create innovative housing mixed with retail settings that would be attractive to workers.
Gammon said that if approved by the planning and zoning board on Monday, it next would go to the Charlotte County Commission for the final decision.
