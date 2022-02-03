PORT CHARLOTTE — A local property owners association passed a resolution in favor of blocking traffic at the Harbor Boulevard and Tamiami Trail frontage road, calling the intersection dangerous.
However, the passage of the nonbinding resolution came after spirited debate at the association’s annual meeting. Opponents also cited the relatively low number of association members, though there were enough members there for a quorum.
The Buena Vista Property Owners’ Association held its annual meeting at the Port Charlotte Beach Park.
After handling annual elections and introducing new members, the association took up a resolution offered by member Frank Kudrna regarding the frontage road at Harbor Boulevard and Tamiami Trail.
Kudrna, a professional engineer, reiterated his concerns about the intersection. He said deputies from Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office told him that it was the “highest accident location” in the county.
Kudrna and other residents recently met with County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. They proposed blocking off traffic from the frontage road to that intersection. They said that the county could start by placing jersey barriers to block traffic until a more permanent boundary could be put in place.
“Public safety has to trump everything else,” said Kudrna.
While several association members expressed support for the resolution, others argued that it would be too drastic.
Association member Steve Abella noted that the road blockage could just move the danger area down to the next closest intersection as traffic patterns shift. He also argued that the danger could be greater with roads with higher speed limits.
“I’d rather get hit at 25 miles an hour than 55,” said Abella.
Another member, Louis Miceli, proposed an alternative resolution: completing and extending the “do not block” area at the intersection to keep cars from crowding into the intersection and blocking line of sight.
“They didn’t finish the job,” said Miceli, speaking of the county’s maintenance of the road.
Kudrna replied to these criticisms by arguing that the do-not-block area was more of a liability than aid. He previously contended the lack of congestion can encourage drivers to attempt to get through a seemingly-clear intersection.
The association’s gathered members eventually voted to approve Kudrna’s resolution by a vote of 16 to 5. However, Abella noted before and after the vote that the association has approximately 260 dues-paying members — only a fraction of that number showed up at the meeting, he added, and several left before the vote.
Association President Sandi Witzke and Secretary Margaret Grubbs both noted that the association’s bylaws require a quorum of 15 members in attendance to take votes. They also noted that the resolution cannot compel the County Commission to take action.
Some supporters admitted that they were also voting to advance the letter of recommendation to spur the county to action, perhaps with an alternative solution being developed by county staff.
Association member Richard Nemesi spoke up to remind members on either side of the vote that they could speak up about the issue during public comment at the County Commission's regular meetings. Speakers are allowed three minutes of public comment.
"There's no easy solution," said Nemesi.
The resolution will be presented to the Charlotte County Commission at its next scheduled meeting at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.